MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley’s favorite and only drive-in-theater turns 73 today.

The WesMer Drive-in Mercedes was opened to the public on this day in 1950, according to a post by the Weslaco Museum.

Source: The Weslaco Museum

The museum posted pictures of the first flyers posted to promote the drive-in. On that first night, the WesMer featured the film “Everybody Does It,” a romantic comedy starring Linda Darnell and Paul Douglas.

The museum also featured photos from the 1950s of the original marquee and structure built to project movies.

On its website, the WesMer says it shows films daily come rain or shine. It is cash only. No debit cards, credit cards or checks. It cost $10 a vehicle to watch a film, but on Tuesday you can see the latest movies for $5 per vehicle.