WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco will soon start the Kansas and Los Torritos Drainage Project, which is expected to fix flooding issues residents have endured for years.

“We get flooded every time,” says Weslaco resident and flood victim, Alicia Hernandez. “We have a lot of things that get damaged. But we can’t do anything about it because we have to live; we have to keep on going.”

Hernandez is one of many Weslaco residents that have dealt with major flooding in their neighborhood.

Inches of water flowing into homes, street drains clogging, and even damaged vehicles are all a result of poor drainage systems in the streets of Weslaco.

“I had another car and it got flooded in and it broke down,” adds Hernandez.

Residents say those living on Plaza Street experience severe flooding every year.

Another Weslaco flood victim tells ValleyCentral, “Back in 2018, when there was the massive flooding here in Weslaco, we actually had to evacuate from our house. The very next morning, there was about six to eight inches inside of our house.”

Escamilla says that as a result of the flood in 2018, she had to evacuate – causing around $10,000 worth of damages to her home.

“It was very scary, being 6, 7, 8 months pregnant and having the water up to my waist, and having to cross the street and to find refuge somewhere else,” says Escamilla. “We had to call family, and they had to rescue us with a little canoe a couple of streets down.”

After years of residents dealing with flooding, the city of Weslaco is preparing to resolve the issue through the Kansas and Los Torritos Drainage Improvement Project.

City of Weslaco Engineer, Albert Aldana, states, “We expect that approximately 600 homes will be eliminated from the 10-year storm floodplain. This will benefit greatly this area that routinely floods with minor rain events.”

The first phase of the project, which will start in the spring, will add a regional stormwater detention facility on Mayor Pablo Pena park to mitigate flooding.

City officials say this multi-phase project will resolve flooding for hundreds of homeowners from Sinclair Avenue to Texas Boulevard.