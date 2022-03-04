America’s Last Patrol (ALP) and former Hidalgo County Commissioner A.C. Cuellar helped build a retired veteran and his brother a new home. After nearly a year of working on the project, on March 4th, the two Weslaco brothers received their new house keys after their childhood home started to fall apart.

The home of 73-year-old Army Veteran Noe Hernandez and his 71-year-old brother Jose was deemed a fire hazard by the city of Weslaco.

“The rest of the rooms weren’t livable, the floor was all messed up and broken up,” said Hernandez.

Shortly after, the ALP and Cuellar came together to help fund and furnish the brothers’ new home after they helped tear down the old home. However, the brothers still have some memories in the garage where Noe also used to live that was next door to the original home.

“The lady that initiated this is a sister to the brothers, may she rest in peace. It just touched my heart seeing anyone living in the conditions they were living in, “ said Cuellar.

Jose says it’s been years since he has seen a clean room and is thankful for all the help of the community.

“I feel grateful, super grateful for everyone that helped,” Jose Hernandez goes on to say, “It felt like going to Disneyland which I’ve never been there but oh my god it’s unbelievable.”

The brothers look forward to the simple living and are happy to have more time together.

“Just enjoy my brother’s company. We’ve been together for over 70 years,” said Jose Hernandez.