WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco will be prepping to repave roads this week causing road closures through Thursday, officials said.

The city’s Public Works Street Division will prep 18th Street from Texas Boulevard to Live Oak Drive for repaving, which will take place next week.

Live Oak Drive to 18th Street from Texas Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Any questions regarding the road closures can be referred to the Public Works Division at (956) 973-3146.