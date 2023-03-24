WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco’s documentary about the Sweet Texas 1015 Onion will be available for viewing this weekend.

Earlier this month the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce debuted, “1015”, a new documentary that highlights the development of the Sweet Texas 1015 Onion.

The onion was originally called the 1015 onion in honor of the date that it was planted for the first time in Weslaco at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, October 15. Though cultivated in Weslaco, the 1015 Onion is the state vegetable for Texas.

The documentary aims to showcase the rich culture and agricultural feats of Weslaco, according to a release from the city. In the documentary are interviews from local Onion Distributors, Mike Davis with Tex-Mex Sales and Don Ed Holmes with The Onion House.

Showings will be available at 10 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. during the upcoming Texas Onion Festival on Saturday in Historic Downtown Weslaco. The three screenings will be avilble at the Weslaco Museum.