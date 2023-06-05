WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco is hosting a children’s day event in celebration for the grand opening of the Splash Pad.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Gibson Park, located at 301 S. Border Ave.

The event is open for all families and pets are welcomed as well.

Free goodie bags will be given out to the first 100 children at the event, as well as special performances from the Avant Garde Dance Academy.

Additionally, various animal demonstrations from the Valley Nature Center will be presented at the event.

Pet adoptions from the Weslaco Animal Care Services will take place along with personnel from the animal care services to teach children the important of pet ownership.

Pet owners can also get their pet microchipped for $10.