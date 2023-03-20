WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco is set to celebrate its annual Texas Onion Festival this weekend.

The annual event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March25, in downtown Weslaco. The Texas Onion Fest celebrates the creation of the world-famous Sweet Texas 1015 onion.

In honor of the date that the onion was planted for the first time in Weslaco at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, October 15, the onion was originally called the 1015 onion.

At the festival, guests can expect live music, dancing horses, kiddie rides, onion eating contests, pet costume contests, the Knapp Family Health fair, Vantage Bank Car Show, U.S. Army Rio Grande Recruiting 1015 market and more.

“Be sure to keep an eye out for 1015 Golden Wrapped Onions throughout the festival for fun prizes,” a release from the city stated.

Live entertainment is scheduled all day on two performance stages, including music from Chente Barerra, Virginia y Valor, Wreckless Texas and Midnight Run. The evening will close with Grupo Intenso, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Kid Zone wristbands will be available for $10 for unlimited play.

For more information regarding the festival, contact the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce at (956) 968-2102.