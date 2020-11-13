Weslaco theft prompts conversations online of a neighborhood watch

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — After a theft was caught on camera from a Weslaco family’s backyard, conversations of a neighborhood watch sparked online. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said the neighborhood watch could work with the police department.

Maria Stowe is participating in the online conversation about starting a neighborhood watch after a theft happened in the house across the street from her.

“I believe that we need someone to keep an eye on us to protect us,” said Stowe.

Sergeant Frank Medrano, Public Information Officer for the Hidalgo Sheriff’s Office, said they work hands-on when people apply for neighborhood watch programs.

“Community subdivisions, we will help them create their own Facebook page or their neighborhood account where they can communicate with one another,” said Medrano.

He says members can then report suspicious activity and vehicles in the neighborhood.

“From there they can accumulate that information and provide it to law enforcement. If there was a burglary in that area which helps us,” said Medrano. “It also helps us to know if we’re having issues in a particular area. That way we can deploy some of our spy towers.”

If people in the county are interested in starting a neighborhood watch they can contact the sheriff’s office at (956) 292-7070.

“From there we can start a conversation, a dialogue and inform them about how we can go about serving them,” said Medrano.

Kristina Garcia whose family was impacted by the robbery says she will participate in the neighborhood watch.

“I think it’s a good idea. We can all look out you know for one another. We know who lives in the neighborhood and who doesn’t so if we see people who are not around the neighborhood, we can keep an eye out,” said Garcia.