WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco High School student who was arrested in February for invasive recordings is facing new charges.

Joseph Trevino was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Monday on a charge of possession of child pornography, records show.

On Feb. 14, the Weslaco Police Department held a press conference where they announced that Trevino was arrested after a search warrant of a cell phone revealed “intimate records” of people on campus without their knowledge.

Police said the investigation into Trevino began when they received a tip through the Weslaco Crime Stoppers app, accusing the student of being in possession of child pornography.

“A preliminary review of the digital forensic evidence shows individuals exposing their ‘intimate areas’ in a school setting without their knowledge or consent,” Weslaco police stated in the release.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera said authorities used the analysis of metadata to determine where the photos were taken. Rivera added that the images appeared to be in a school setting, “like a locker room or restroom, or something of that nature.”

Trevino was issued a $15,000 bond for his February arrest. His bond was set at $40,000 for his recent arrest on one count of possession of child pornography. Records indicate that he was released from jail Tuesday.