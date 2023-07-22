WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many people living in Weslaco are upset about drainage issues and some of the problems have been around for years.

“I’m constantly monitoring to see if there’s a system a storm in the system,” Raul Boconegra, a resident in Weslaco said.

Raul Boconegra has been living in Weslaco since 2007. He said when it rains the Weslaco neighborhood floods causing water to flow into homes.

“Every time there’s a major storm that comes in, it’s a real concern for myself and our the residents of our neighborhood because it does flood,” Boconegra said.

Eliseo Rodriguez is also demanding change. He has been reaching out to the city for several years.

Rodriguez said, no work has been done so, he is taking action himself.

“I have around 200 sandbags that I have ready for when it floods because it doesn’t take big storm for this street to get to flood,” Rodriguez said.

Mayor David Suarez said the city received 14 million dollars in water development board grants for improvement projects.

One project includes creating a regional detention facility to hold water in heavy rains.

“The elevation is kind of low, that’s where we get flooding real quick, but this will alleviate or we’re going to be able to capture more water you know and retain it there and and let it bleed out,” Suarez said.

City engineer albert aldana says along with these projects they have been preparing for major storms by cleaning ditches where debris could cause water to build up.

“Our maintenance personnel are out there, cleaning our ditches, cleaning our inlets. We’ve been very proactive since since the hurricane season.” Albert Aldana, City engineer for Weslaco said.

The city also purchased 33 flap gates and is looking to acquire 23 more, which should be all installed by the end of this year.

“These are some devices that we installed at the end of discharge pipes. And these helpers basically prevent a water from black back flowing from the channels and the ditches from back flowing into the communities.” Aldana Said.