WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The summer heat is here at full blast however you may look for a spot to cool off.

Weslaco Splash Pad is now open and some community members are looking for a fresh spot to beat the heat.

“It’s the start of summer and we were looking for some fun things to do, and we said ‘hey, let’s go out and have a picnic’ and we saw the splash pad was on, so we came out here to kinda cool down”, Weslaco resident, Tara Sanchez said. “It’s always fun to be outside and off of screens, and doing exciting things and spending time with family.”

Sanchez’s daughter, Jubilee Sanchez told ValleyCentral she believes kids should come to waterparks more often, and how fun it to sit and enjoy the water.

“I think kids should come more often to water parks. Most of the time kids are just like ‘oh look there’s a water park’, they drive by it. and they don’t notice what fun is lying right ahead of them,” Jubilee Sanchez said.