WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood.

She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the grass gets high and left uncut, it leads to other issues.

“There’s too much grass, too many mosquitos, and over there in the alley, the trash truck never reaches it. That neighbor puts his trash right by the street, and the truck comes and picks it up, but it never picks ours up,” she said.

This issue has been going on for about a year. ValleyCentral reached out to the city of Weslaco and was told there is a permit already issued to demolish the house.

The city will also contact the property owners about maintaining the property and will pick up the brush.

For more information or to register complaints, contact Weslaco City Hall at 968-3181 and they will connect you with the proper department.