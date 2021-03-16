Weslaco resident follows her lifelong dream during pandemic

Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in Spanish and translated for English readers.

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – The pandemic inspired a Weslaco woman to follow her heart. Now, her lifelong dreams of owning a “cakery” are coming true.

Susana Torres described cakes as the “masterpiece of the celebration.” The Weslaco resident puts in countless hours each week to make sure every one of her clients has a cake worth talking about.

All her cakes are made from scratch, from the jellies to the macaroon toppings, Torres puts thought into every spoonful.

“I put my heart into every cake, every cheesecake. When I finish, I’m always like “aw it’s pretty,” she gushed. “It’s done with a lot of love and I think people can see that,” said Torres.

A strawberry cake made for one of Torres clients during the interview.

Torres always had a passion for baking. Her family took her to classes once they realized she was serious about learning, and she used the skills in adulthood when she needed to make ends meet.

“When I first came to the United States, I figured one way to get ahead would be to sell cakes and pies, and that’s how I got started,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, Torres was in a different occupation. After immigrating from Durango, Mexico, at the age of 28. She worked selling uniforms and doing embroidery for schools, but once she was situation became uncertain because of the pandemic, Torres began to rethink what she wanted to do in life.

“I came to the point where I said, I’m safer at home and it’s a good opportunity to muster the courage to peruse a lifelong dream,” she said.

Despite loving her job, she decided to leave it and take a leap of faith with her own at home bakery.

She named it “Susana’s Cakery,” as she specializes in cakes and pies.

Torres said business is going well. Fulfilling all her orders is taking up most of her time and she feels she may soon have to move her home bakery to a storefront.

She says she feels honored when people travel from other parts of the Valley to pick up a cake.

“I make around 10 cakes a day. Every day; Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday,” laughed Torres. “I’m getting to the point where I need help.”

The hard work is part of the process, she says, but working at home has made the long hours easier on her as she gives every cake her all.

“I remember a wedding cake I made, that wasn’t the traditional wedding cake. It was for the groom and his favorite flavor was banana cake,” she recalls. “It’s a denser cake and it’s difficult to make into two tiers but I said, ‘if this is what the couple wants, I’m going to make it.’ And it came out delicious, all the wedding guests loved it.”

Courtesy: Susana Torres

Torres’s family has been supportive of all her work. Through connections from one of her daughters, she was recently featured in a Time Magazine article.

“I assure you that if you have the courage to do what you really want to do, you’ll be able to do it. Because when you do something from the heart, doors open,” encouraged Torres.