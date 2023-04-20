WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who was shot after claiming he was trying to sell a puppy in Weslaco revealed that he was actually selling marijuana, authorities announced Thursday.

Just around 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery. Investigators made contact with a 20-year-old man at a local hospital who originally said he had been robbed and shot while trying to sell an English Bulldog puppy.

After further questioning, the victim revealed that he and his friend were in Weslaco to sell marijuana, and that the suspects who shot him actually took the marijuana from him, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

“The victim heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot,” the release stated. “They drove off and the suspects began to chase them, till he lost control and crashed into a property.”

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was in critical condition Wednesday.

In an update, the sheriff’s office stated they recovered surveillance footage from the incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a blue Honda Accord and black Lincoln MKZ.

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS (8477.)