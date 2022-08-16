WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The City of Weslaco is preparing to spraying for mosquitoes after being affected by the heavy rainfall that occurred over the weekend.

City crews are set to use truck-mounted spraying systems to spread mosquito spray around city parks and road, according to the city’s website.

The spraying began Tuesday morning and will continue through Aug. 19 and again on Aug. 23 to Aug. 26.

City crews placed larvicide in standing water on Monday as the post stated.

The City of Weslaco is encouraging the residents to remove or empty any standing water, cut all tall grass, and to use insect repellent when outdoors.