Weslaco police: Woman wanted for burglary of a vehicle

Police looking to identify woman wanted for burglary of a vehicle (Source: Weslaco Police Department)

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman seen on video attempting to break into vehicles.

Police say the woman is wanted for burglary of a vehicle, as she was able to break into a neighboring vehicle.

In the video released by authorities, the woman is seen attempting to open the doors of two vehicles.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Weslaco police at (956) 968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.