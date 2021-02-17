Weslaco Police to begin ticketing for obstructing streets while waiting for fuel

WESLACO, Texas — The Weslaco police department said they have received multiple calls regarding the obstruction of streets by individuals in line to purchase fuel.

Police said that traffic must continue to flow and if there is no sufficient space in gas station parking lots, motorists must continue to move with the flow of traffic.

It is for the public’s safety, said Weslaco police.

Traffic notice: 42.03. Obstructing Highway or Other Passageway is stated as follows:

A person commits an offense if, without legal privilege or authority, he intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly:

(1) Obstructs a highway, STREET, sidewalk, railway, waterway, elevator, aisle, hallway, entrance, or exit to which the public or a substantial group of the public has access, or any other place used for the passage of persons, vehicles, or conveyances, regardless of the means of creating the obstruction and whether the obstruction arises from his acts alone or from his acts and the acts of others; or

(2) Disobeys a reasonable request or order to move issued by a person the actor knows to be or is informed is a peace officer, a fireman, or a person with authority to control the use.