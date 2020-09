WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — Weslaco police is looking for a suspect they say is involved in multiple burglaries.

According to officials, several burglaries have taken place in the past month on the Southside of Weslaco.

Weslaco officials released the following video:

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.