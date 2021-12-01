Weslaco Police searches for man wanted for criminal trespass

WESLACO, Texas — Weslaco Police asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for Criminal Trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor.

According to police, David Eliud Garza, 31 has an active warrant for this offense.

Police ask the public if they have seen Garza or know his whereabouts, to contact the Weslaco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (956)-968-8591.

To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477 or use the P3 Tips phone app.