WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco Police Department is searching for family members of an elderly man currently under care at a medical center.

According to police, Apolinar Amaya, is currently at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

Police describe Amaya as 67-years-old, 5’7″, 145 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and a beard, and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows Amaya is asked to contact the Knapp Medical Center.