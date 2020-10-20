Weslaco Police search for stabbing suspect, two schools placed on lockdown

WESLACO, Texas — The Weslaco Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area of FM 1015 and Mile 9.

The department responded to a call involving a stabbing in the Las Brisas Subdivision.

Police say the suspect, fled on foot and two schools are on lockdown.

Police describe the suspect as a 21-year-old Hispanic male, slender build with tattoos.

Texas DPS is assisting with a helicopter canvassing the area.

This is a developing story, police say they will provide information as it becomes available.

