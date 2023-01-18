WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police are looking for a man who was last seen since Jan. 16.

Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was reported missing Jan. 17, a day after he was last seen at the Wings and Rings Restaurant, at 1600 N. Westgate in Weslaco, police said.

Romo is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing 209 pounds, bald, brown eyes, and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a gray Dallas Cowboys cap, a gray Dallas Cowboys t-shirt, and blue jeans, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search.

If you have seen the man, call 956-968-8591.

To leave an anonymous tip call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.