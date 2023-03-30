WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 94-year-old man.

According to a post, Jesus Almaguer was last seen at 8:39 a.m. near the 1000 block of South Missouri Street in Weslaco.

(Photo: Weslaco Police Department)

Police added that Almaguer suffers from dementia and does not carry a phone.

Almaguer was last seen wearing a brown checkered long-sleeve shirt, a brown jacket, blue jeans with a red baseball cap. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 146 pounds. According to police, he is known to frequent the Stripes at 725 South Texas.

“The Weslaco Police Department and Mr. Almgauer’s family appreciate any help that the community can provide in locating him,” Weslaco PD stated.

Those with information are asked to contact police at (956) 968-8591.