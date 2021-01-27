Weslaco police search for aggravated robbery suspect

WESLACO, Texas — The Weslaco Police Department is for a person in relation to an aggravated robbery that happened on Jan. 19.

Police said at 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the Stripes convenience store located at 1919 W. Business 83 in reference to an aggravated robbery.

A male individual appearing to be 18 or 19 years of age, wearing a black hoodie with white marking, black pants, and long hair displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk. The male left westbound on a bicycle, said the news release.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968- 8591.

To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477 or use the P3 Tips app.