Weslaco police respond to early morning shooting

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—The Weslaco Police Department has confirmed that they responded to shots fired at a restaurant early Monday morning.

According to Eric Hernandez, a spokesperson for the department, police responded to the incident at around 1 a.m. at Sr Mostacho, located at 2307 West Expressway 83.

Several law enforcement entities were at the scene, including Hidalgo County Sheriff and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) deputies.

Hernandez says Weslaco Police will release more information on the incident after lunch, Monday.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.