WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police announced a missing senior citizen has been located.

A social media post by the Weslaco Police said Maria Estela Perez was located and is back with her family. Police thanked the media and the public who assisted in getting the word out on her disappearance and leading to her recovery.

68-year-old Maria Estela Perez had gone missing on Nov. 16.