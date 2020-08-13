Weslaco police looking for man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Weslaco police department is asking for the public’s help locating a 47-year old man accused of sexual assaulting a child.
According to officials, Nasario Garcia has two felony warrants with the Weslaco police department.
Garcia is wanted for a first degree felony of continuous sexual assault of a child and a third degree felony for the offence of indecency with a child.
If you have any information regarding Garcia, you are asked to contact the Weslaco police department at 956-968-8591.
To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477 or use the P3 Tips app.