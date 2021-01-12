Weslaco police looking for information involved in deadly rollover crash

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)-Weslaco police is looking for information pertaining a deadly rollover crash that took place Saturday night.

According to a news release, police responded to the crash around 7:30 p.m. on Westbound I-2.

When officers arrived, they found a maroon 2019 Ford Fiesta.  The driver was transported to a local hospital where she later died. 

Surveillance video shows another vehicle was involved in the crash. Investigators say the driver of the secondary vehicle failed to stop and render aid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weslaco the Weslaco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 956-968-8591. 

