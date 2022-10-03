WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Railroad Street and Palmas.

The city’s fire department is on scene working on a possible gas explosion that took place Monday morning.

Photo by: Gerardo Salinas – KVEO

According to a city spokesperson, a woman has been hospitalized as a result of the incident.

The woman was reported to have been inside the building during the explosion and suffered burns. Neighbors of the area dragged her out of the building, police said.

The affected business has been identified as El Rinkon Natural y Mas by the city spokesperson.

Additional details will be given as they arrive.