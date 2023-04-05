FILE – An exit sign is shown at a McDonald’s restaurant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McDonalds in Weslaco was temporarily closed after a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

At 2:36 p.m., the Weslaco Police Department received a call regarding a terroristic threat against the McDonalds located on 1025 N. Texas Blvd.

Police said the restaurant was evacuated and searched the building.

According to authorities, there was no immediate danger and the building was found safe for employees to return to work and resume normal operations.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591.