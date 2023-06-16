WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police are investigating a body of a woman found in the parking lot of the Plains Capital Bank at 911 West Interstate Highway 2 in Weslaco.

Police officials said around 6:26 a.m. Friday, they received a call for service regarding a welfare check at the bank’s parking lot.

When police officers arrived they discovered the woman dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending next of kin, according to Weslaco Police.

Police investigators have secured the area and are investigating.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as information becomes available.