Weslaco police identify victim, suspect in stabbing investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(File Photo)

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco Police Department has released the name of the victim and the suspect involved in a stabbing.

Police responded to a stabbing on the area of FM 1015 and Mile 9 on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Vincent Cedillo.

After search of the area on Tuesday, authorities found Cedillo and arrested him.

The victim was identified as Alberto Fernandez, 18, by authorities.

Cedillo was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was issued a $200,000 bond.

Fernandez was transported to a local hospital. His status was not released by police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday