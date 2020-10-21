Weslaco police identify victim, suspect in stabbing investigation

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — The Weslaco Police Department has released the name of the victim and the suspect involved in a stabbing.

Police responded to a stabbing on the area of FM 1015 and Mile 9 on Tuesday.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Vincent Cedillo.

After search of the area on Tuesday, authorities found Cedillo and arrested him.

The victim was identified as Alberto Fernandez, 18, by authorities.

Cedillo was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was issued a $200,000 bond.

Fernandez was transported to a local hospital. His status was not released by police.