Weslaco police find 24 undocumented immigrants inside 18-wheeler

by: Nathaniel Puente

WESLACO, Texas — An investigation led to 24 people being found inside of an 18-wheeler in Weslaco on Saturday.

According to officials, Weslaco police located a “suspicious” vehicle in the parking lot of a Home Depot at 4:30 a.m on Saturday.

Upon inspection of the 18-wheeler, police found 24 undocumented immigrants traveling inside of the trailer.

Weslaco police turned over the individuals to the United States Border Patrol, who took the people to a station for further processing.

Border Patrol agents also arrested the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477.

