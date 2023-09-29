WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are cracking down on unsafe drivers.

The Weslaco Police Department announced they made 14 arrests and issued 22 citations related to unsafe driving last night.

They are partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety and local constables to stop street racing and other reckless driving.

The operation took place at a shopping center on Westgate Drive and Frontage Road.

Police say by partnering with DPS, they are able to get resources like drones, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Weslaco Chief of Police, Joel Rivera, said there are car clubs that meet in Weslaco that do not cause any issues – and those are not the people authorities are targeting.

“It’s those car clubs that do drift competitions, that do an exhibition of acceleration, that do racing on highways. They will be arrested. And their vehicles will be seized,” Rivera said.

Rivera said this is an ongoing operation.

He adds that Weslaco will be partnering with other municipalities to make this a Valley-wide effort.