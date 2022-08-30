WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police Department wants the public to be aware of a fake Facebook post circulating online.

According to a statement, the bogus post claims the department released video and details of a shooting that occurred “in broad daylight” involving a 17-year-old victim.

Police say the video and photos were not taken in Weslaco and the information on the social media post is false.

Police state, they have not received any reports or responded to calls of a daytime shooting.