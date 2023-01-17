WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women and two juveniles have been arrested after several vehicle burglaries were reported on the city’s northwest side, police said Tuesday.

Clarissa Evangelina Aguirre, 17; Perla Berenice Balderas, 17; were arrested Tuesday; and two unidentified juveniles were detained Jan. 13, according to police, who noted that Aguirre and Balderas were charged with three counts of burglary of motor vehicles.

The two juvenile girls were charged with three counts of burglary of vehicles, police said. One of the juveniles had an additional charge of unlawful possession of identifying information, police added.

“Due to their age, the identity of the two female juveniles detained will not be released per state law,” Weslaco Police Department said in the release.

The charges stem from Jan. 11 when several vehicle burglaries were reported on the northwest side of Weslaco along Northgate Drive, Lilia Drive, West Anacua Circle and Fresno Lane, police said.

During the investigation, authorities recovered several security camera footage showing a group entering and stealing items from unlocked vehicles, police said.

On Tuesday, both Aguirre and Balderas were arraigned by the Municipal Judge Samuel Sanchez, police said.

Aguirre and Balderas have a total bond of $15,000 each.