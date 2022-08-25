WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss an aggravated robbery case.

Weslaco Police Chief Joel Rivera is scheduled to speak at the conference which will be held at the police department at 12 p.m., a press release from Weslaco PD stated.

According to the release, the conference will discuss a solved aggravated robbery case, involving “a clerk and family.”

Three suspects remain outstanding, the release stated.

ValleyCentral will have a reporter at the conference and a livestream will be provided in this post, and on Facebook.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.