WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School.

According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat.

Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk to class. Weslaco Police School Resource Officers coordinated a *hold at the school along with Weslaco ISD administration.

Authorities added that a juvenile was detained, and his information will not be released at this time. Weslaco ISD resumed its daily activities with our school resource officers present.

Police encourage parents to speak to their children about the seriousness of any comments or rumors about the safety of kids in schools.

All allegations of any threats will be fully investigated, and charges may be brought against those who make such threats online or in person.

*A hold is described as no interruption of classes as school administration, along with Weslaco Police Officers, investigate and determine if an offense occurred and if there is any threat to students. The Weslaco Police Department School Resource Officers conducted an investigation and spoke to multiple students; no weapons were located.