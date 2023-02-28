WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A semitrailer caught fire Tuesday morning on the westbound lane of Expressway 83 near N. Mile 2 West Road in Weslaco, said police.

According to Weslaco PD spokesperson Officer Miguel Martinez, at about 6:11 a.m., they received a call about an 18-wheeler semi-trailer on fire.

Police said the westbound lanes of I-2 are closed. Hundreds of motorists have been stuck in traffic for nearly two hours.

Witnesses say at least three wreckers have been seen headed toward the accident.

Weslaco Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. Clean-up of the roadway has begun,

Due to the incident, all Westbound traffic is currently being diverted off the Westbound Airport Drive off-ramp and reentering Interstate Highway 2 on the Texas Boulevard on-ramp.

Eastbound traffic is also asked to use caution while driving in the area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.