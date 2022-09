WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman.

Gloria De La Cruz, 58, was last seen Sunday at about 11 p.m. on the 1700 block of North Nebraska Avenue, located in Weslaco.

According to Weslaco PD, De La Cruz has medical health issues and may not have taken her medication with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weslaco PD at (956) 968-8591.