Weslaco PD searching for missing teen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Weslaco PD

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Weslaco Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.

Ruben Isidro Galvan was last seen Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. at a Whataburger Restaurant located at 1500 East Business Highway 83 in Weslaco.

Galvan is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds, according to the Weslaco PD.

The missing teen is reported to have been wearing a gray sweatshirt, white pants with printed money, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591.

To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477 or use the P3 Tips phone app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories