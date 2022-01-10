Weslaco PD searching for missing teen

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Weslaco Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who is believed to be in danger.

Ruben Isidro Galvan was last seen Monday at approximately 2:30 p.m. at a Whataburger Restaurant located at 1500 East Business Highway 83 in Weslaco.

Galvan is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds, according to the Weslaco PD.

The missing teen is reported to have been wearing a gray sweatshirt, white pants with printed money, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591.

To stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477 or use the P3 Tips phone app.