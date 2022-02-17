WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Criminal Investigations Division is revisiting a missing person case from 2000.

Weslaco police received a call for a missing person on Oct. 6, 2000 for a man identified as Isidro Limon Jr., also known as “E.Z”.

Investigators learned that Limon was last seen on Sept. 15 at 1 a.m. around South Nebraska Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height, weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes, with brown hair, with a one-inch scar on the back of his head. He has a widow’s peak type hairline, and as “I Love Joyce” tattoo on his hand between his thumb and forefinger. He has a second tattoo of the letters “E.Z.” connected by dots above his left knee.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (956)-968-8591.

Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward are asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) – 968-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip by using P3 mobile app.