WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in a cold case from 2021.

On March 3, 2021, officers received a call of a man on the ground at the 600 block of S. Bridge Street in Weslaco. There officers found the body of 66-year-old Juan Jesus Campbell, according to a post from the Weslaco Police Department.

Officers determined that the man appeared to have been hit by a vehicle that “failed to stop and render aid,” the post stated.

Weslaco PD is still looking for the driver of the vehicle and is asking the public to report any information on the case.

Those with information are asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956)-968-8591. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956)-968-8477 or use the P3 mobile app.