WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating one of its residents.

According to police Joel Antonio Esparza, 67 was last seen on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Police said Esparza suffers from medical conditions.

He was last seen walking westbound from Texas Boulevard and 6th Street in Weslaco. Police said he was wearing a baseball cap, a light blue shirt, and blue jean pants.

If you have seen Joel Antonio Esparza contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591, Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968-8477 or the P3 Tips phone app to stay anonymous and be eligible for a reward.