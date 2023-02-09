WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police and Weslaco Independent School District officials placed Premier High School on lockdown early Thursday after receiving a call about a weapon on campus.

However, no weapon was located at Premier High School, according to police.

At about 9:18 a.m. Feb. 9, the Weslaco Police Communications Center received an anonymous call concerning a possible student with a weapon on campus. Police placed the school on lockdown and conducted “an extensive search of the school.”

The Weslaco Police Department reminds the public “to always report any suspicious activity and never hesitate to call for help in emergencies.”

Anyone with information regarding the cause of Thursday’s Premier High School lockdown is urged to call the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477. Calls will remain anonymous.