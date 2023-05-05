WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident on the expressway.

The Weslaco Police Department said the deadly crash happened on the 500 block of westbound Interstate 2 near a ramp.

Police confirm one person died at the scene and another person was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The accident involved a white Ford sedan and a maroon four-door Dodge Ram pickup.

“The Weslaco Police Department is currently on scene of a major two vehicle accident,” police stated. “This is an active scene and we are asking the public to avoid the area.”

Traffic was redirected between westbound frontage road from North Bridge Street to Texas Boulevard.