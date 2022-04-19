WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department announced the passing of one of its longtime employees.

The department’s Facebook post stated Yadira Ramos, 40 passed away on April 17, Easter Sunday. Police said Ramos was the Administrative Secretary for the Criminal Investigations Division.

Weslaco Police described her as a loving wife, a strong mother, and one who always took care of everyone else before herself.

Her coworkers at Weslaco PD said she instilled her values and faith in those whose lives she touched and was a perfect example of a servant leader.

The department added they are honored to have known and to have worked alongside her for many years.