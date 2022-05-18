WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have two people in custody in connection to a 2014 cold case.

Alberto Davila, 50, was taken into custody in Victoria in connection to the December 2014 death of Daniel Salazar Burnias. A second suspect was taken into custody but their name is not being released at this time due to them being a juvenile at the time of the incident.

Salazar was found dead after crashing into a tree on Dec. 2, 2014 around 1:30 a.m. near 3810 E. Expressway 83. He was found with several gunshot wounds he suffered while driving.

In March 2020, Los Fresnos police alerted Weslaco PD that a woman had information about the incident.

The woman told Weslaco police that her husband, Davila, had committed the homicide. An investigation ensued until May when police were able to determine Davila should be taken into custody.

Davila was arrested and charged with homicide. He was given a $1 million bond for his charge. Davila was convicted of multiple crimes in Hidalgo County from 1989 to 2007, including charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession.

This case remains under investigation by Weslaco PD.