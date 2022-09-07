WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are searching for a man who abandoned a car filled with drugs at a local HEB parking lot earlier today.

Police responded to the HEB parking lot of 1004 North Texas Boulevard in reference to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

According to a release sent by the Weslaco Police Department, the dispatcher was told that a man was seen parking the car and then running from it. He was later picked up by a pickup truck, police say.

About an hour later police saw a small black car park next to the abandoned vehicle. Detectives on site saw a man get out of the black car through the passenger side and approach the abandoned vehicle.

When police attempted to approach the suspect, he jumped back into the black car and began evading police.

A short pursuit followed before police terminated the chase due to high traffic. After the incident, investigators searched the abandoned car, which was left open. The car was filled with a large number of narcotic bundles wrapped in black tape inside a red cooler.

Weslaco PD recovered the vehicle and is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Weslaco Police Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-TIPS (8477). Those with tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.