WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A murder suspect was arraigned on Monday just days after police say he stabbed multiple people in a ‘gruesome, unprovoked attack.’

Fernando Ontiveros, 32, was charged with murder and attempted murder while he remained in a hospital bed after being stabbed during an attack he is accused of committing, according to police.

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, Weslaco police responded to the 100 block of S. Cedro Street in reference to a stabbing.

Officers found two men with lacerations on their bodies. EMS transported both men to a local hospital, where one of the men, Jose Ismael Nuñez, 25, died from his injuries. The second man, Nuñez’s brother, survived and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say Ontiveros was stabbed during the incident by another family member of Nuñez.

The stabbing was “unprovoked” and “random,” according to police. Weslaco PD believes Ontiveros suffers from schizophrenia.

Ontiveros has a previous criminal history that includes convictions for aggravated assault and criminal mischief, among others.

He has also been registered as a sex offender since 2011. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry, Ontiveros was convicted of sexually assaulting a female child.

Ontiveros faces a $1.5 million bond for the murder and attempted murder charges.